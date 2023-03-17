MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) CEO Sells $100,068.93 in Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. This is a positive change from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About MidCap Financial Investment

