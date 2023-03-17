Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $146.11. 430,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.