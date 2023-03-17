MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $256.48 and last traded at $254.77. Approximately 234,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 638,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

