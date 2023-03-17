Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

