Michael B. Nash Purchases 50,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BXMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
