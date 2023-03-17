Michael B. Nash Purchases 50,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BXMT opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after buying an additional 162,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 191,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,196,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

