Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,469.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.37.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.