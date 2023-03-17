Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 1,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.