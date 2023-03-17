Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

OUKPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

