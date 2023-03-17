Metal Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.95 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Metal token can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00004678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $81.95 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

