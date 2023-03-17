Meta Platforms’ (META) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.93. 50,428,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,646,336. The company has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

