Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $68,401.65.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $520.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

