Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. 6,885,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

