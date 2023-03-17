Medifast (NYSE:MED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,504. Medifast has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $197.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $115.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 135.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Medifast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Further Reading

