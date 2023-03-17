Medalist Diversified REIT’s (MDRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of MDRR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.
Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
