Medalist Diversified REIT’s (MDRR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.