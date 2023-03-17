Mdex (MDX) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $76.12 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00365313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.30 or 0.26552248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,074,212 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

