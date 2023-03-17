McPherson’s Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 19th.
McPherson’s Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.
About McPherson’s
Featured Articles
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.