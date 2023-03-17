McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $165.37.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.