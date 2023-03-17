McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The firm has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $165.37.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.
