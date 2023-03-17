McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

