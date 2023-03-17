McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 313 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.87. 1,305,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,490. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.74. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.