McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

