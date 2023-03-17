McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.53. 21,678,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,533,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

