McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for 2.3% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Hologic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 399,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,685. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

