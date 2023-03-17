McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. 2,822,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $74.52 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.