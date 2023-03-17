McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $166,396.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

