McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $166,396.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $73.29 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

