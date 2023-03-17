McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

