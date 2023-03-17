McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Invests $237,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.22. 3,088,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

