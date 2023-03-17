Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Sells $254,750.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,144,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,484,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,700,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

