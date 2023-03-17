Max Royde Acquires 12,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($19,744.06).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,162.71).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde bought 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £31,870.31 ($38,842.55).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,660 ($30,054.84).

On Thursday, January 19th, Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,213.65).

On Monday, January 16th, Max Royde bought 14,184 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £21,843.36 ($26,622.01).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Max Royde purchased 17,015 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £26,203.10 ($31,935.53).

On Thursday, December 29th, Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,976.62).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,692.87).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 2.3 %

LON CNIC opened at GBX 131 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £374.78 million, a PE ratio of -13,100.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.43. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Wednesday.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

