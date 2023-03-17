Matson (NYSE:MATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MATX. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,205. Matson has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

