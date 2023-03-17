Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $269,195 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.