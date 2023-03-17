MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.18.
MasTec Stock Performance
MasTec stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.52. 300,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.
Institutional Trading of MasTec
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
