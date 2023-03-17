MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.52. 300,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

