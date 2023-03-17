Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NYSE MAS traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $49.39. The stock had a trading volume of 695,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,900. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

