Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.62.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.69 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.