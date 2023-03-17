MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MarketWise Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.84.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
