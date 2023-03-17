MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

