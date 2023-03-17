Mark Yung Buys 3,148 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

