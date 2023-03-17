Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 472 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Down 4.6 %

PGR traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.32. 6,352,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

