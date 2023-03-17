Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $132,812.75.

On Monday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.30. 8,339,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a PE ratio of 891.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.