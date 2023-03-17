Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $76.06 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.