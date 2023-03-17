Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $125.10. 2,382,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.