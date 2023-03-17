Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 50,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,126. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

