Main Street Capital (MAIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) recently:
- 3/16/2023 – Main Street Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
MAIN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 247,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.
Main Street Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.