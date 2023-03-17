Main Street Capital (MAIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) recently:

3/16/2023 – Main Street Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Main Street Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Main Street Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.65. 247,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

