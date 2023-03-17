Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.27.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:MMP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 464,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
