Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

MAL stock opened at C$8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.96. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

