Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.07 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.41). Approximately 306,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,657,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £49.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.54.

About Made Tech Group

(Get Rating)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.