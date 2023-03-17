M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

MBSC remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,356,000. RPO LLC raised its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

