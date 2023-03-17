LXP Industrial Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 1,666.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

LXP stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

