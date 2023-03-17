Luxurious Pro Network Token Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $52,857.09 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

