Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LU. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

