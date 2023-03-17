Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0740 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $82.65 million and $44.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

