LooksRare Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $74.21 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

